Hall and Oates Announce Modified 2021 Tour Dates

Seven Lions is hitting the road on the Pantheon tour and bringing artists like Blanke, Jason Ross, Kill The Noise, and more along with him. Seven Lions has been stealing hearts for years with his captivating sounds and breathtaking performances. Along with his own productions, he also created an imprint back in 2018, Ophelia Records, to house his releases and the minds of rising stars alike. Since its launch, the label has showcased unique soundscapes from an array of artists across the electronic spectrum whether more psytrance leaning, hard-hitting, or melodic in nature, it’s all tied together by the heartfelt, moving tones.