Jennifer Hudson knows just how high the expectations are for her portrayal of Aretha Franklin in the late singer's upcoming biopic, Respect. "That's a lot, a lot, a lot of pressure," the former American Idol star shared with Entertainment Tonight at the BET Awards on June 27. "Everyone is counting down and I'm like, 'Please don't tell me! I don't want to know, that's enough pressure.'" Prior to her death in August 2018, the legendary singer personally called Hudson to tell her that she had handpicked her for the role. "Enough with [Aretha] being like, 'Jennifer, do this.' But that's that women power, that's that empowerment, like if she passed the torch and she said, 'Jennifer, you can do it,' that gave me the strength and the encouragement to try," she added.