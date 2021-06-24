One scrubs up well! James Middleton and fiancée Alizee Thevenet make rare red carpet appearance at Bvlgari Magnifica Gala dinner at Spencer House

Cancel
James Middleton and fiancée Alizee Thevenet make rare red carpet appearance at Bvlgari Magnifica Gala dinner at Spencer House

By Bridie Pearson-jones For Mailonline
He's the dressed-down brother of the Duchess of Cambridge and is usually pictured working in casual outdoor gear with his dogs and other animals.

But James Middelton, 34, proved he looks just as good in the great indoors today as he dressed up with fiancée Alizee Thevenet to attend the Bvlgari Magnifica Gala dinner at Spencer House in St James' London.

The entrepreneur, who founded raw dog food brand Ella & Co, sported a collarless deep blue velvet jacket with gold brass buttons and grey embellishments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FgyYU_0aeXn5xl00
James Middelton, 34, proved he looks just as good in the great indoors today as he dressed up with fiancée Alizee Thevenet to attend the Bvlgari Magnifica Gala dinner at Spencer House in St James' London

Her paired the statement piece with simple black trousers and shiny leather shoes as he posed with his French-born financier bride-to-be.

Meanwhile, Alizee stunned in a peach maxi dress with a trendy dragon print and plunging neckline.

She paired the look with a simple, dainty necklace, gold dangling earrings and a complementing clutch bag.

The pair were later joined by Bulgari UK Managing Director Joyce Weng.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=231IOR_0aeXn5xl00
The entrepreneur, who founded raw dog food brand Ella & Co, sported a collarless deep blue velvet jacket with gold brass buttons and grey embellishments. Meanwhile, Alizee stunned in a peach maxi dress with a trendy dragon print and plunging neckline
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dobwr_0aeXn5xl00
The pair were later joined by Bulgari UK Managing Director Joyce Weng, pictured far right

Also in attendance was Iris Law, the model daughter Sadie Frost and Jude Law and jewellery designer Sabine Getty.

James and Alizee have just snapped up the family’s fourth property in Berkshire village of Bucklebury, for £1.45 million.

It’s a four-bedroom Grade II listed period farmhouse with beams and leaded windows in a village on the Bucklebury fringes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z5g2M_0aeXn5xl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TiXO5_0aeXn5xl00

It means Kate’s family are all now near-neighbours, with parents Carole and Michael living in a £4.7 million Georgian manor house in the village, while her sister Pippa recently bought Bucklebury Farm Park, a petting zoo which is a favourite of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

James’s move means the Middletons own three properties in the area, having sold one. The original family home, the £1.5 million Oak Acre, where Kate and William met in secret during breaks from St Andrews University, was sold a few years after they married.

James Middleton recently shared pictures taken shortly after he was diagnosed with clinical depression and opened up about his mental health in a lengthy Instagram post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AUjtV_0aeXn5xl00
James Middleton recently shared pictures taken shortly after he was diagnosed with clinical depression and opened up about his mental health in a lengthy Instagram post. 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28GtHn_0aeXn5xl00
The brother of Kate Middleton, 34, took to social media to share how he 'swam in an icy lake' and ' took solitary walks on snow-capped mountains and stayed alone in a remote cottage' as he learnt about mental health following his diagnosis three and half years ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GU4Gm_0aeXn5xl00
James Middleton previously revealed he and his fiancée Alizée Thevenet are moving out of London for life in the country 

Last month, James took to social media to share how he 'drove to the Lake District' and 'swam in an icy lake' and ' took solitary walks on snow-capped mountains and stayed alone in a remote cottage' as he learnt about mental health following his diagnosis three and half years ago.

He shared that being in the mountains, walking in nature and beekeeping has helped his mental health and helped him 'press the mute button' on everything worrying him.

Last year, James said he 'owes his dogs his life' as he spoke about living with depression.

The entrepreneur has five dogs - Golden Retriever Mabel and four black Spaniels called Ella, Zulu, Inka and Luna - who he has often credited with helping him through difficult times.

In a clip shared on his Instagram page in August, James, who work with charity Pets For Therapy, explained: 'For me, during troubled times and good times, they're my consistent....I would go so far as to say that I owe Ella my life, and she doesn't know that.'

