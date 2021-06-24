Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Tri-City Strong 3.0 – Thanking Front Line Workers Again

By Curt Cartier
Posted by 
97.5 KISS FM
97.5 KISS FM
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fifteen months into the pandemic, and quickly approaching this Wednesday's date when Washington will fully re-open, we felt it was appropriate to remind you of the amazing local front line workers that you, the Town Square Media radio listener, wrote in to tell us about back in April and May of 2020.

975kissfm.com

Comments / 0

97.5 KISS FM

97.5 KISS FM

Pasco WA
487
Followers
1K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://975kissfm.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tri Cities#Nursing Home#Alisha Heather#Rebbecca#County Health Rankings
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn
Related
Public Healthdigitalmarketnews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Gains Traction Because Of Delta Variant

The petition on Change.org demanding stimulus checks every month until the end of the pandemic has continued gaining momentum. In recent days, the moment was sped up by warnings from health experts regarding the Delta variant. Delta Variant Fears Renew Spark For Fourth Stimulus Check. Health experts have warned that...
KidsPosted by
Chattanooga Daily News

A 10-year-old disabled boy asked to leave park because his wheelchair could hurt other kids

In a heartbreaking case, a young boy with spinal muscular atrophy was instructed to leave a park by a security guard who felt that his wheelchair posed a risk to other children. The 10-year-old boy and his mother had arrived at the Crown Fountain at Millennium Park following a doctor’s appointment last week when they were subjected to the shocking incident.
Lifestylevisitfreeport.com

Under Armour Factory House – 40% Off For Front Line Workers

As a way of saying ‘thanks,’ Under Armour is raising the discount* for Frontline Workers sitewide and in all UA Brand House and Factory House stores through 7/5. See store teammate for details. Under Armour Factory House. 66 Main St,. Freeport, ME 04032. 207-618-5313.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Crews are continuing work to repair damage to Seattle roads caused by extreme heat. Thank you to the workers braving the heat to keep the city moving.

After a week of historic high temperatures reaching 108 degrees on Monday, June 28, the extreme heat has caused severe damage to roads around Seattle. Over the past week, our engineers have evaluated reported road damage around the city and identified six locations requiring street closures and major repairs. We are prioritizing repairs based on public safety and impact to the travelling public, and have already completed repairs to damage on West Marginal Way, begun repairs on 36th Ave SW, and are working to schedule repairs in four other locations.
Healthstjude.org

Voices from the front line: Maintaining connections to help the helpers

For more than 15 years, I’ve valued my connections with my St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital colleagues. The hospital, always bustling with activity, holds many memories. I love squeezing into the Marlo Thomas Center Auditorium for a town hall meeting or the annual State of St. Jude address. I bear...
New York City, NYwbgo.org

NYC Preparing For Coronavirus Front Line Workers Parade

New York City is preparing for a ticker tape parade tomorrow for coronavirus front line workers. The Hometown Heroes parade will feature 14 floats with 260 groups of different essential workers. Mayor de Blasio says they include those in hospitals, educators, transportation and first responders. “They deserve a march down...
Yakima, WAPosted by
97.5 KISS FM

Hazy Mornings and More Smoke Expected In the Tri-Cities

The good news is, there are no major fires really close to the Tri-Cities area at this time. However, the Burbank fire, not to be confused with the town of Burbank outside of Tri-Cities, but the Burbank Creek Fire which is outside of Yakima, near Selah, is still burning. That fire has managed to destroy 12,000 acres so far. The Green Ridge fire is still burning near Walla Walla, and there are a couple of fires near Lewiston. The Tri-Cities woke up to hazy sunshine as shown in the photo above, and periods of smoke will come and go with the surrounding fires. Hot days are keeping fire warnings and watches close by, and a heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday (8/14), but cooler days are coming starting on Thursday with highs in the mid-90s. We will see the low-90s on Friday and windy conditions with these cooler temperatures. So we get a little break from the heat, but smoky conditions may continue depending on how the wind treats these fires that are currently burning. You can check this FIRE AND SMOKE MAP to keep track of the situation in your area.
HealthNewswise

Mayo Clinic Healthcare in London Adds Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Lung Care

Newswise — LONDON — Mayo Clinic Healthcare, an outpatient clinic that provides personalized health care ranging from preventive screenings and tailored wellness plans to second opinions for complex diagnoses, is adding several medical specialties including cardiology, gastroenterology and pulmonary medicine. The clinic, located at 15 Portland Place in the Harley...
Florida StatePosted by
Tom Stevenson

Residents of Florida County Told To Wear Masks Again

Just when you thought the pandemic might be coming to a close, the Delta variant has made its way to the States and started to cause trouble. While things aren't as bad as they were at the start of the year, the vaccination rollout has helped, there's the potential for things to get worse before they get better.
Chapel Hill, NCunc.edu

New clinical outreach program at UNC-Chapel Hill will provide traumatic brain injury treatment, wellness services for veterans

The Matthew Gfeller Center in the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill College of Arts & Sciences will launch a new initiative to make treatment for traumatic brain injuries more accessible for military veterans in and around North Carolina, thanks to a $12.5 million gift. The investment from the Gary Sinise Foundation Avalon Network will enable Carolina to establish a new outreach program dedicated to treating traumatic brain injuries and related health conditions, promoting overall wellness for veterans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy