Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Heat Exhaustion vs. Heat Stroke–How To Know The Difference

By John McKay
Posted by 
97.5 KISS FM
97.5 KISS FM
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Not just because we're going into a stretch where at least one or multiple single-day temperature records could be shattered in the Tri-Cities or Columbia Basin, but in general these are things we need to know. The Mid-Columbia is well known for our dry (usually!) heat, and some pride themselves...

975kissfm.com

Comments / 0

97.5 KISS FM

97.5 KISS FM

Pasco WA
487
Followers
1K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://975kissfm.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke#Heat Cramps#Temperature#The Mid Columbia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Stroke
News Break
EPA
Related
EnvironmentShawnee News-Star

With summer heating up, here's how to prevent heat stroke

With summer amping up and weekends of grilling and outdoor activities in full swing, the threat of heat stroke looms. “Heat related deaths and illnesses are preventable,” the CDC reports. “Despite this, around 618 people in the United States are killed by extreme heat every year.”. Staying cool, hydrated and...
HealthMedicineNet.com

Soaring Temperatures Bring Heat Stroke Dangers

On sizzling hot summer days, it's important to guard against heat exhaustion and heat stroke, an expert says. "Heat stroke occurs when the core temperature of the body reaches 104 degrees Fahrenheit and changes in our central nervous system take place, such as disorientation, confusion, behavioral or emotional changes or altered mental status," said Isabel Valdez, a physician assistant and assistant professor of general internal medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.
West Springfield, MAhealthcarenews.com

Watch Out for Signs of Heat Stroke This Summer

WEST SPRINGFIELD — While high heat and humidity are common in Massachusetts in the summer, they come with the risk of several heat-related illnesses, the most serious of which is heat stroke. “The good news is that heat-related illnesses, like heat exhaustion and heat stroke, can be prevented,” said Dr....
Vale, ORmalheurenterprise.com

HEAT WAVE: Understanding how heat affects the body

Vale city worker Eric Goodell trims the grass around the trees at Lewin City Park on a hot June afternoon. (AUSTIN JOHNSON/The Enterprise) When the conditions are as extreme as those in the forecast for Malheur County, the body can quickly become dehydrated, losing its natural ability to cool down and setting up potential heat illnesses, according to medical authorities.
Environmentalexandriava.gov

How to Beat the Summer Heat!

Consider going to your local recreation center to participate in a program or a class. Check out our City pools as another way to stay cool. The availability of these services may have been affected by the pandemic and may require reservations or appointments in advance. Please check out their website or call ahead before visiting.
Toledo, OH13abc.com

Heat exhaustion can boil up quickly with increased humidity

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The heat and humidity are combining to be a dangerous mix for many people so far this season. ER Doctors are reporting an increase in people being treated for heat exhaustion. Dr. Chris Goliver MD from Mercy Health ER in Perrysburg says one of the most...
Round Rock, TXtamhsc.edu

Heat stroke: A doctor offers tips to stay safe as temperatures soar

I easily remember laughing at Wile E. Coyote trying to catch the Road Runner while watching Saturday morning cartoons as a child. I can still see the Coyote walking slowly through the sweltering desert, sun high in the sky, sweating, tongue-hanging-out, about to collapse from heat, hunger and thirst. Then, BEEP! BEEP! the Road Runner would fly past, and the chase was on with a perfectly revived Coyote.
HealthColumbian

Letter: Guard against heat stroke

Simple measures can prevent heat-related deaths and a lot of media coverage totally missed the most important — evaporation. We sweat to cool the body. If you are dehydrated or the humidity is high, our bodies cannot cool enough to prevent heat stroke and death. Fortunately we live in an area that seldom has both high heat and humidity that would stop evaporation.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Can't Go to This State Without Quarantining

The vast majority of U.S. states have dropped quarantine and testing requirements for entry, but for some interstate travel, you would benefit from carrying your vaccination card with you. If you're looking to visit the country's most tropical destination, you may be forced to quarantine if you're not vaccinated. Hawaii is now requiring tourists to either show proof of vaccination against COVID, quarantine, or get tested according to the state's specific protocol if they want to travel there.
Home & GardenPosted by
Best Life

Never Skip a Shower After Going Here, CDC Warns

Everyone has their own shower routine and preferences. Some people insist on showering in the morning, while others prefer to get clean at night. Some think showering should be an everyday endeavor, while others say rinsing off a few times a week is good enough. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), how necessary it is for you to shower and when may depend on what you were doing beforehand. More specifically, the agency warns that not taking a shower after going to one particular place may actually put your health at risk and leave you vulnerable to various diseases. Read on to find out when you should never, ever skip your shower.
Public Healthcheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does The Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Contain Graphene Oxide?

A post shared on Facebook claims the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine contains graphene oxide. Graphene oxide is not listed among the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine’s ingredients on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website. A Pfizer spokesperson denied the claim. Fact Check:. The Pfizer-BioNTech...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

The CDC and FDA Just Issued a Warning About a New Delayed Vaccine Side Effect

The Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine has faced its fair share of issues, from the potential of causing blood clots to its lower efficacy rate. Now, officials are saying the one-dose regimen could also have another new concerning side effect. On Monday, July 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a new warning about a potential reaction to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that's cropped up among a certain demographic, weeks after they've gotten the shot.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to Your Body

With American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for a month due to a positive marijuana test, you might be wondering what smoking it does to your body. With medical marijuana legal in states like California, Colorado, Illinois and a growing list, adoption of the drug is becoming more and more commonplace—as is consumption. We consulted doctors and medical resources to discover what happens if you smoke marijuana every day. (Note: do not use marijuana without consulting a medical professional first.) Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthdigitalmarketnews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Gains Traction Because Of Delta Variant

The petition on Change.org demanding stimulus checks every month until the end of the pandemic has continued gaining momentum. In recent days, the moment was sped up by warnings from health experts regarding the Delta variant. Delta Variant Fears Renew Spark For Fourth Stimulus Check. Health experts have warned that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy