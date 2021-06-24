Cancel
Footage Shows A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Being Denied Entry Into Club

 19 days ago
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are trending for reasons that might surprise you. Recent footage of the power couple has circulated from their Wednesday (June 23) date night, showing the chart-toppers not being allowed into a New York City bar without ID. Some report that the two were going to a Barcade location in Manhattan. In the clip, viewers can see a conversation take place between Rocky, Rih and security, where a woman’s voice can be heard saying, "I don’t know who you are." Later on, a male can be heard, saying, "You don’t got none of your business cards on you, boy?"

