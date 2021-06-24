FIBArk Kids Fun Run, Happy but Tired Kids and Parents

The times we are living in are, shall we say … challenging? It is hard enough as adults to navigate these difficult waters while still looking after our mental and physical health. But what if you have children to care for as well? As a parent myself, I know how much we worry about our kids — if they are eating right, getting enough exercise, getting good quality rest, and living well-balanced lives so they will grow up to become happy, healthy and productive adults. We take a lot of responsibility on ourselves to keep things together for the sake of our children, both within our external, physical world and our internal, mental world. But no matter how prepared you are, no matter how well-stocked your pantry is and no matter how cheerfully you go about your business, the world can be a scary place for both adults and children. It is important to acknowledge your own feelings, worries, and anxieties, and be willing to talk with and listen to your children about what they are thinking and feeling as well.