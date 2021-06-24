Strawberry supermoon rises tonight!

For a long, long time people have been fascinated by the moon and have continued to view it as something that’s both impressive and majestic since it’s been used in all forms of media and many have used the moon for its factual and romanticized appearance. The size of the moon and how close it is to the earth has been a bit of irritation to those that know a little better just what it can do to the tides however, since the closer the moon is, the more problems will arise from the tidal pull that it exerts on the earth’s oceans. In fact, if the moon were even a little bit closer it’s likely that during high tide many low-lying areas would flood horribly and cause an untold amount of damage. This was actually made apparent in the movie Bruce Almighty with Jim Carrey and Jennifer Aniston when Bruce, imbued with the powers of God, decided to pull the moon a bit closer to earth, and in the process created a massive flood on the other side of the world. The earth’s natural satellite is indeed rather beautiful at times and serves as a constant reminder of the creation of this place and what it comes with, but there are times when paying the kind of attention that so many feel is necessary can be kind of naive and oblivious to the idea that our world would suffer quite a bit if the orb in the sky was any closer.