During the pandemic, the theatre has undergone a complete renovation of its facilities. (Somerville Wire) – The Somerville Theatre, which closed because of the pandemic in March 2020, has taken advantage of its time offline make some productive changes—the space is undergoing renovations and is also getting a Crystal Ballroom. The lobby is being refurbished—with its floors being completely rebuilt with new tiles—and the concession and merchandise area has been relocated and combined with the movie box office. The new ballroom will be intended for use as a live performance venue (for music and comedy acts, for example) and as a private gathering center, potentially for weddings and special events.