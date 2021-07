Ah, happy hour. That glorious time of the day (usually the afternoon), when you can loosen your tie, take off your office cardigan, and gorge on salty chips, fried food, and sweet cocktails at a fraction of the price. You can drink beer with your best friends or sip on a glass of wine solo before heading home for the night. You can listen to live music or play games while you’re getting a little buzz from all the inexpensive drinks you can consume. It’s pretty magical, right? If you are looking for some happy hour specials in the Corridor to try out this week, read our roundup below. Cheers!