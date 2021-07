If Zach McKinstry had let his bat dip an extra centimeter, or if Javy Báez had made a better throw, maybe Adbert Alzolay grinds his way through five innings of one or two-run ball last night and we talk about it entirely differently. I’m not saying it’s a good thing that the Dodgers ultimately did plate six runs in the decisive second inning last night, but I do appreciate that it makes the discussion of the issues we were seeing with Alzolay last night a little smoother to get into. It was a rough night for the young righty, regardless of what the Dodgers were able to do with his pitches.