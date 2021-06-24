VA Grant Program to Provide Service Dogs for Veterans With PTSD
Many of us say that our dogs are our best friends, but for some people, they’re the key to a better life as well. For veterans, service dogs provide more than just emotional support, especially for people dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and traumatic brain injury (TBI). Specialized service dogs not only perform specific tasks that not only help with these conditions, but recent studies show that they can also reduce the amount of medication some veterans require for treatment and alleviate their overall symptoms. That’s why U.S. Senator Deborah Fischer has introduced a bill to fund service dog programs for veterans diagnosed with PTSD or TBI. This bill can effectively give these veterans a new lease on life.www.akc.org
Comments / 0