Britney Spears' legal attempt to remove the conservatorship that she's been under for the last 13 years has hit another snag. Bessemer Trust, the financial organization that was previously named co-conservator of Spears' estate, is pulling out of the arrangement. Due to the controversy surrounding the hearing, Bessemer Trust is bailing because the case is "a hornet's nest." According to TMZ, Bessemer Trust "does not want to get involved because it's become gun-shy over all the controversy surrounding the conservatorship," while also not wanting to deal with her father, Jamie Spears, anymore. This move makes Jamie the sole conservator of Spears' estate.