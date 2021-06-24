TikTok Video Shows Mom Bringing Her Toddler to a Job Interview and We Need More of This

We talk a lot about the struggles working parents face, but here's something we don't discuss enough: The challenges parents face when looking for jobs. Child care is wildly expensive, after all-and if you're not employed, it's hard (or often impossible) to justify the cost of having someone watch your child. This poses some serious roadblocks when you're called in to an interview and realize you have no one who can watch your child. How's a parent supposed to secure a job when there's no one to step in and help out while they do what needs to be done?