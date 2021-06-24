Hoffman, Smydra named new deans

NORFOLK, Neb. – Northeast Community College has named two new deans to lead their respective academic divisions beginning this fall. Jeff Hoffman, will assume the position of dean of health and public service, and Tara Smydra will be the dean of STAM (Science, Technology, Agriculture, and Math). The divisions are part of a realignment to provide strategic programming to meet students’ needs, whether it is direct entry into the workforce or transfer to a four-year college or university to further their education.