A Partial Building Collapse In Miami Leaves at Least 1 Dead, Many Missing
Miami, FL (77WABC) – A 12-story condo just outside of Miami partially collapsed early Thursday morning, leaving at least one person dead. Dozens of residents were trapped in the rubble of the building, and rescuers are working to pull them out while searching for any other survivors. Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said in a press conference that the death toll is likely to rise, as the building was full the time it collapsed.wabcradio.com
