A Partial Building Collapse In Miami Leaves at Least 1 Dead, Many Missing

A teenage girl in California has denied murdering an Uber driver after she was discovered covered in blood near the scene of the crime.The 17-year-old, whose identity has not been released, was arrested soon after police discovered the body of Raquel Spohn Webber, 58, in National City, south of San Diego, according to a statement by local police Sergeant Kenneth Springer.Police found it easy to identify the “juvenile female” suspect due to her having “blood all over her”, according to an update provided on 8 July by Sgt. Springer. The police relied on intel from neighbours, who had seen the...