Argentine Formula One icon Carlos “Lole” Reutemann died earlier this week at the age of 79 after battling the impact of intestinal hemorrhaging that started in May 2021. Reutemann was born on April 12, 1942 in Santa Fe, Argentina, first showing off his skills in 1965 in a Fiat saloon car. He quickly ascended the ranks of racing before finding himself competing in Formula 2, first in his local Argentina and then in Europe. His performance wasn’t always stellar — his most infamous moment was wiping out eventual champion Jochen Rindt on the first lap of an F2 race at Hockenheim — but Bernie Ecclestone saw promise and signed Reutemann for his Brabham F1 team ahead of the 1972 season, where he raced alongside teammate Graham Hill.