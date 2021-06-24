Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Weldon, NC

HCC Small Business Center seminar helps local vendors in bidding process

By Richard Holm rholm@rrdailyherald.com
Roanoke Daily Herald
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWELDON — The Small Business Center of Halifax Community College held a seminar on Tuesday with local businesses to help increase local bidding with the college. The purpose for the event stemmed from a Board of Trustee meeting on April 27, where three businesses outside of Halifax and Northampton counties placed bids for a one-year contract, whereas there were no local bids. Trustees discussed ways to improve outreach to local businesses for contracting to help keep taxpayer dollars local, which eventually resulted in the seminar.

www.rrdailyherald.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Northampton County, NC
County
Halifax County, NC
Halifax County, NC
Business
City
South Weldon, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Opportunities#Hcc#Hcc Small Business Center#Board Of Trustee#Connect Nc Bond Fund#House#The Nc Hub Office#Ncdoa Hub#Hispanic#Asian American#Indian#Ips#Google#Education Partnership#Sbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Texas Democratic lawmakers flee state to thwart voting restrictions

July 12 (Reuters) - Dozens of Democratic lawmakers left Texas on Monday as part of an orchestrated move to derail their Republican colleagues' efforts to pass new voting restrictions and other conservative measures during a special legislative session. Calling from an airplane headed to Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon, Texas...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of U.S.-financed counter-revolutionaries, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

WHO chief pushes back on Pfizer booster shot

The leader of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday pushed back on calls from Pfizer for a third dose of vaccine, saying that instead the priority needs to be on vaccinating vulnerable people across the world who have not received any doses so far. The comments from WHO Director-General...

Comments / 0

Community Policy