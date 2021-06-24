HCC Small Business Center seminar helps local vendors in bidding process

WELDON — The Small Business Center of Halifax Community College held a seminar on Tuesday with local businesses to help increase local bidding with the college. The purpose for the event stemmed from a Board of Trustee meeting on April 27, where three businesses outside of Halifax and Northampton counties placed bids for a one-year contract, whereas there were no local bids. Trustees discussed ways to improve outreach to local businesses for contracting to help keep taxpayer dollars local, which eventually resulted in the seminar.