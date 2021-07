JERSEYVILLE - July 2 marked 10 years since Jared Hanna went missing without a trace. Jared was from Jerseyville at the time of his disappearance. Jared was 28 when he went missing on July 2, 2011. Jared was last seen in Centralia, IL., which is located in Clinton County. His white 1990 GMC Sierra truck was found abandoned on Joliff Bridge Road as well. Jared would now be 37 years old. Several extensive searches of the area where Jared's truck was located have been done over the years. Continue Reading