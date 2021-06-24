Cancel
Minnesota State

Minnesota Looking Into Broader Remote Coverage of Courts

By The Associated Press
KROC News
KROC News
 19 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The state of Minnesota is looking into expanding remote coverage of court proceedings, after a test run of sorts during the COVID-19 pandemic. In asking a committee to study the issue, the state Supreme Court noted Thursday that remote technology and livestreaming in the last year "provided increased transparency and accessibility at a time when physical access to court facilities was limited" because of the coronavirus.

KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

