Minnesota Looking Into Broader Remote Coverage of Courts
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The state of Minnesota is looking into expanding remote coverage of court proceedings, after a test run of sorts during the COVID-19 pandemic. In asking a committee to study the issue, the state Supreme Court noted Thursday that remote technology and livestreaming in the last year "provided increased transparency and accessibility at a time when physical access to court facilities was limited" because of the coronavirus.krocnews.com
