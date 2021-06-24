Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

An exciting Apple Watch Series 7 upgrade might have leaked

By Chris Smith
Posted by 
BGR.com
BGR.com
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZqwY8_0aeXYd9h00

The Apple Watch is the kind of Apple product that receives annual refreshes. They don’t always bring major redesigns or massive new features, although Apple keeps refining both the wearable’s design and its health-tracking abilities. The Apple Watch Series 7 might be the first model in years to receive a major redesign, according to some reports. A new rumor claims that Apple is also preparing a significant change inside the new model that could be great news for Apple Watch fans unhappy with the one Apple feature that hasn’t improved over the years.

Today’s Top Deal


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uPA7y_0aeXYd9h00

AirPods Pro sold out on Prime Day — now they’re back with a huge discount!

Price: $197.00
You Save: $52.00 (21%)
Buy Now

The Apple Watch offers 18 hours of battery life, according to Apple’s estimates. That’s to say the wearable will last you for the day, but it will require charging at some point every single day or it will inevitably run out of juice. A different way to look at it is that Apple has maintained that 18 hours estimate over the years, despite improving everything about the device. The Watch got faster processors, an always-on display, and advanced health tracking features like an EKG and a blood oxygen sensor.

The processor, or System-in-Package (SiP), has also gotten more efficient in recent years. And the always-on screen comes with a display technology that allows Apple to dynamically adjust the screen refresh depending on what’s happening on the screen. Incidentally, the same tech will reportedly be applied to iPhone 13 Pro phones with 120Hz displays.

A new report from Digitimes ( via MacRumors ) says the new Apple Watch Series 7 will feature a double-sided SiP from Taiwanese supplier ASE Technology.

As always with these reports, there’s no way of verifying the information, and suppliers very rarely confirm rumors involving Apple’s business. But ASE Technology’s own website does say the company offers double-sided SiP technology for such products.

Double-sided SiPs allow manufacturers like Apple to continue to reduce the sizes of the modules in the SiP. As a result, the S7 SiP inside the Apple Watch 7 might occupy even less space inside the Watch.

The extra space might be used to increase the battery size. Of course, there’s always a chance that this might not necessarily lead to a better battery life estimate for the Apple Watch Series 7. The device might still deliver only an average of about 18 hours of life since the Apple Watch Series 7 might pack other components that require more energy than before.

Some of the most exciting Apple Watch Series 7 rumors so far claimed the device would feature a blood glucose monitor, but that doesn’t look to be the case. Additional sensors that would passively monitor health parameters would consume energy.

Whether or not the ASE double-sided SiP design tech will be used in the Apple Watch Series 7, other rumors might be interpreted as good news for the battery. The new wearable is supposed to get a significant redesign. The Apple Watch Series 7 could feature flat edges, and the screen might sit closer to the glass panel on top of it. Such design optimizations might allow Apple to add extra millimeters to the battery size, translating into better overall battery life.

That’s just speculation at this point, but it’s based on what Apple is reportedly doing with the iPhone 13 series. The new iPhones are supposed to have the same height and width as the iPhone 12 series, but they’ll all be 0.2 mm thicker. This is enough for Apple to increase the battery capacity on all four iPhone 13 models significantly.

Apple Watch Series 7 will likely launch alongside the iPhone 13 in September. Device teardowns that follow the official release might tell us whether any of the rumors above were accurate.

Today’s Top Deal



AirPods Pro sold out on Prime Day — now they’re back with a huge discount!

Price: $197.00
You Save: $52.00 (21%)
Buy Now

Comments / 0

BGR.com

BGR.com

210K+
Followers
5K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Iphone#Apple Products#The Apple Watch Series 7#Ekg#Taiwanese#Ase Technology#Sips#S7#Apple Watch Series
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
InternetPosted by
BGR.com

Hide your shame with this Google trick that deletes embarrassing searches

A few months ago, Google introduced a new way for users to quickly delete the last 15 minutes of their browser history on Chrome. Dubbed Quick Delete, the feature was unveiled at Google I/O this past May and comes in handy if you embarked on a sensitive search without first going into incognito mode. Today’s Top Deal You’ll never go to the beach again without this miracle beach blanket — it’s waterproof and sand-proof! Price: $18.69 You Save: $3.30 (15%) Buy Now What is Quick Delete While Apple has positioned privacy as a cornerstone of the iOS user experience, it’s not as if Google is taking the opposite...
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

The WhatsApp feature every user wants might be launching soon

WhatsApp is one of the best cross-platform messaging apps on the market. It supports iPhone, Android, and desktops, and it comes with built-in end-to-end encryption like iMessage and Signal. No wonder it’s the world’s most popular instant messenger. It’s also one of the most controversial platforms out there, largely due to Facebook’s privacy-related issues. But for all the bad Facebook is doing, the company is also looking to improve the app. The company has recently confirmed that it’s developing the feature that users want most. A new finding now indicates that WhatsApp multi-device support might finally be available to users...
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

This might be our first look at Google’s Pixel 6 Pro in the wild

Google has never been able to keep its Pixel phones secret. Everything there is to know about the unreleased phones leaks months before their launch. We’ve even had early reviews of unreleased Pixel phones. Google tried to stay ahead of leaks by confirming the Pixel 4’s signature features months ahead of schedule a couple of years ago. That only made things worst, as the leaks were easy to verify. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are this year’s brand new Google phones. They’ve appeared in several leaks so far, although Pixel 6 leaks aren’t quite as frequent. As we...
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

The first major Galaxy S22 leak reveals the flagship phone’s release date

It’s still only Monday, but this has already been quite a week for Samsung leaks. Earlier today, we posted a series of leaks that Evan Blass shared on Twitter this weekend. Virtually everything that Samsung is bringing to its next Unpacked event was spoiled. We got early looks at the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and more. And now, the first major Galaxy S22 leak has surfaced. Today’s Top Deal Cook perfect steak and chicken every time with this brilliant Amazon find — now on sale! Price: $31.99 You Save: $8.00 (20%) Buy Now According to Pulse News Korea, Samsung will launch the Galaxy...
Businessinputmag.com

Amazon will soon be able to watch you with radar while you sleep

Last Friday, the FCC granted Amazon permission to begin employing a new “Radar Sensor” at the 57-64 GHz band, a greenlight nearly identical to an allowance given to Google back in 2018. According to official documents, Amazon plans to use its sensor tech only while connected to a power source for “capturing motion in a three-dimensional space to enable contactless sleep tracing functionalities.”
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

iPhone 13 might be getting a big wireless charging upgrade

All iPhone models launched since the iPhone X and iPhone 8 series in 2017 support wireless charging. It’s not the speedy type like the one you’d find on some of the newest Android handsets out of China. But Apple has upgraded the feature over the years, adding a magnetic component to it last year. The iPhone 12 sports MagSafe wireless charging that’s faster than regular wireless charging. A brand new rumor claims that Apple redesigned the iPhone 13 wireless charging coils and magnets. One reason for that sort of redesign might be support for reverse wireless charging. Today’s Top Deal OMG… the...
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

xScreen Xbox Series S screen add-on makes the case for portability

An accessory called xScreen was revealed this week by a 3rd-party creator aiming to turn the Xbox Series X into a portable gaming machine. The device is effectively a plug-in, flip-up display for the console, adding a new sort of way to play to the Microsoft-made video game console. After just a short period listed on Kickstarter, the campaign for this piece of hardware reached its initial goal several times over.
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

This is the most exciting Galaxy S21 FE leak so far

Samsung discovered the hard way last year that a $999 entry-level Galaxy S20 wasn’t going to be a best-seller. The phone was significantly more expensive than all its direct rivals, especially the iPhone 11 that was dominating sales at the time. Samsung promised to fix things and largely did it with a more affordable Galaxy S20 FE. The Galaxy S21 that followed was $200 cheaper from the get-go, and the phone is already getting some great discounts. It’s almost as if the 2021 Fan Edition version wouldn’t even matter that much this year. But a brand new Galaxy S21 FE...
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

iPhone 13 leak gives us a look at your next phone

The iPhone 13 was leaked today in imagery that gives us a clear look at the way the phone lineup appears. The hardware, the part that’s most significantly different from the iPhone 12, appears here in several sizes. The iPhone 13 is expected to have a release date in late October of 2021 – for now, let’s compare.
ComputersPosted by
SlashGear

Rumor suggests updated MacBook Pro will get a better webcam

A new rumor is making the rounds via Twitter from a leaker claiming the updated MacBook Pro models expected this year would feature an updated webcam. According to the tweet, the upcoming MacBook Pro will get an improved 1080p camera, and the entire Mac lineup will receive similar upgrades. Presumably, that would mean the MacBook Air will get an improved camera as well.
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

Dell is practically giving away refurbished iPads this weekend

Tablets have carved their niche as mobile devices that fill the gap between smartphones and laptops. This is why tablet deals are always popular, and if you’re an Apple fan, you’re likely always on the lookout for iPad deals. However, if the discounted iPads that you see are still outside your budget, you might want to start searching for refurbished iPad deals, like Dell’s offer for the 128GB, Wi-Fi version of the 6th-generation iPad. The tablet’s price is down to $319, after a $138 discount to its original price of $457.
TechnologyPosted by
BGR.com

Apple insider says redesigned iPad mini is coming this fall

Following up on his earlier claims, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said in a newsletter this weekend that the iPad mini is due for a redesign this year. Previous reports, including Gurman’s, said that Apple was planning a radical design update for its smallest tablet. The well-connected Apple insider offered more tidbits about the 2021 iPad mini refresh on Sunday. Today’s Top Deal How are these wildly popular Alexa smart plugs on sale for just $3.75 each?! Price: $14.99 You Save: $10.00 (40%) Coupon Code: LJFPY4K4 (by 7/31) Buy Now Apple’s 7.9-inch iPad mini was last updated in 2018. But that was a much-needed hardware upgrade that brought the...
Electronicstechgig.com

New prototype of Apple Watch Series 3 reveals a unique Smart Connector

A prototype image is available online that reveals the Apple Watch Series 3 sporting a unique Smart Connector. watches come integrated with a hidden connection port which facilitates easy internal diagnostics performed by the company as well as aids in other internal tests. The prototype image was shared online by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy