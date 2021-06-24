The Hampton Classic Horse Show Is Set To Return August 29
After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancelation of last year’s show, the Hampton Classic Horse Show — one of the country’s most prestigious hunter-jumper horse shows and a culminating event of the Hamptons’ summer season — is set to return Sunday, August 29, and will run through the full week to Sunday, September 5. The 45th edition of the Classic is ready to welcome back the nation’s best horses and riders who will compete for prestigious titles and more than $800,000 in prize money.sagharborexpress.com
