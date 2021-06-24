Elik provides June legislative update

This is my fourth update to the citizens of the 111th District, as your state representative. There is so much to cover, as the spring legislative session came to a close on May 31. I delayed writing this report as I wanted to discuss the comprehensive energy legislation that I expected to be voting on, but that legislation did not come to fruition. We closed out the session on May 31 without energy legislation, and then were called back to Springfield on June 16, expecting to vote on an energy package, but again no progress was made. At this time, I am unclear when or if we will be called back to vote on energy issues such as the Clean Energy Jobs Act, the nuclear subsidies requested to keep two northern Illinois nuclear plants open, the solar cliff, and other related issues. Some of these matters are time-sensitive and need to be handled very soon.