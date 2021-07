After a disappointing end to what was a promising playoff run, it seems that teams around the league believe that the Sixers would be willing to trade Ben Simmons for the right price. With Daryl Morey determined to build a championship-caliber roster, filtering through offers to find what will help the Sixers the most is a major part of this and ultimately will be a franchise-altering decision. Just this morning it was reported that the first of these potential offers were turned down by the Sixers: