Washington State Redistricting Commission to meet with District 8 members for public input

By Sydnee Gonzalez
Wenatchee World
Wenatchee World
 18 days ago
WENATCHEE — Members of the 8th Congressional District will have the opportunity to weigh in on redistricting efforts 7-9 p.m. Monday through a public outreach meeting hosted by the Washington State Redistricting Commission.

The meeting will be streamed online through TVW’s website, tvw.org, in English and Spanish. The full meeting with ASL interpretation will be available on the Washington State Redistricting Commission YouTube channel.

The meeting will be attended by all five members of the commission and will include opportunities for public comment. Individuals wishing to give public comment will need to register beforehand using the redistricting commission’s website.

The commission's website also offers an online public comments option and a tool for individuals to draw the community they live in on a map.

“Communities of Interest are used to help stakeholders understand local interests in preserving areas within a district,” states the website. “A Community of Interest can be a subdivision, a city, a neighborhood or any geographic area defined and submitted for consideration.”

District 8 is a mix of suburban and rural areas, including East Wenatchee, Wenatchee, the Cascade Mountains and parts of King and Pierce counties. Democrat Kim Schrier currently represents the district. The most recent redistricting in 2013 was the first time Kittitas, Chelan and parts of Douglas counties were placed in a congressional district with communities in the greater Seattle area.

Washington congressional districts are redrawn every 10 years in consensus with the release of new census data.

