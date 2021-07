BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - It’s official. You’ll soon be allowed to drive golf carts in Belpre. This doesn’t mean, however, you’ll see them speeding down state routes. The vote passed city council by a tight four to three margin. If that makes you want to hop in your golf cart and take off, you might want to go over the rules first. Golf carts are banned from roads over 25 miles per hour and you have to have a valid drivers license. You will also need a golf cart permit. In terms of the inspections, there will be one business in town allowed to give them. Then you can head over to the police department to get your sticker, showing that you passed.