Even though North Texas is expected to lead the country in new warehouse deliveries this year, there still wouldn't be enough space to meet all the demand. As of July, there are over 110 companies actively looking for warehouse and logistics space in North Texas, with a total footprint requirement of at least 40.3 million square feet. This is according to data provided by JLL's research team in Dallas. While these figures are staggering, Dallas-Fort Worth isn't alone. In fact, DFW is just one of 11 U.S. markets that are experiencing more than 20 million square feet of industrial demand today.