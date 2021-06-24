Cancel
Beverly Hills, CA

Exotic cars parade through Beverly Hills on Father’s Day

beverlypress.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe inaugural Beverly Hills Tour d’Elegance, a special event organized by the team behind the Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance, welcomed 50 exotic and collectible cars to the streets of Beverly Hills on Father’s Day, June 20. This never-before-seen moving display of automotive art saw enthusiasts, families and lucky dads line the sidewalks of Beverly Hills to witness iconic cars from marques like Maserati, Ferrari, Bugatti, McLaren and Bentley, as well as a host of movie cars, art cars and more. The celebrated Rodeo Drive Concours, a Father’s Day tradition for over 25 years, will return in 2022.

beverlypress.com
