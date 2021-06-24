2022 Ferris QB Paxton Page Is a Name To Know About
2022 Spokane (Wash.) Ferris QB Paxton Page has the potential to be the best quarterbacks in the ‘Lilac City’ this fall. While his team finished in the bottom half of the GSL standings this past spring season, Page really asserted himself as a highly capable QB. He showcased a strong and accurate arm, and good athleticism inside and outside the pocket. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound senior is very optimistic on the outlook of the Ferris Saxons this fall.247sports.com