New Music: Boss Tripp 4Tre – Out the mud

Why has a 2003 track from a Little Rock trio been spun on dance nights at an Atlanta nightclub but never seen the light of day in its town of provenance? It’s complicated. Suffice it to say, Affection’s new (old) self-titled record is out now on Drawing Room Records, 18 years after it was recorded, and listening to it makes pretty clear why the relatively short-lived band was so beloved in its day. The nine track time-capsule is bouncy and frenetic, in part because there’s a ton of air and space between beats — a testament to the cohesion between creators Jeremy Brasher, Andrew Morgan and Lloyd Benjamin. And, like much of the music that’s come from Brasher, Morgan and Benjamin in the projects they’ve played in individually (Country Florist, RATH, The Looks, The Moving Front, Chinese Girls), Affection’s 2003 LP is both smart and wholly danceable. Here’s a note about the project from Brasher, included in the album’s liner insert: