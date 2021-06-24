Letter to the Editor: Index long a part of life in Newman

My formative years were spent in Newman at 1311 S St., and how lucky I was. My father encouraged our family to enjoy the act of reading, and the excitement that comes with reading. Dad had long-time subscriptions to Look and Life magazines, the San Francisco Chronicle, the Modesto Bee and our local newspaper, The West Side Index. Although I did spend more time reading the green section of the Chronicle and the sports sections of the Bee and Index than I did with the other sections of the paper, nevertheless I was reading.