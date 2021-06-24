Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newman, CA

Letter to the Editor: Index long a part of life in Newman

By Rennie Campos, Fresno
westsideconnect.com
 18 days ago

My formative years were spent in Newman at 1311 S St., and how lucky I was. My father encouraged our family to enjoy the act of reading, and the excitement that comes with reading. Dad had long-time subscriptions to Look and Life magazines, the San Francisco Chronicle, the Modesto Bee and our local newspaper, The West Side Index. Although I did spend more time reading the green section of the Chronicle and the sports sections of the Bee and Index than I did with the other sections of the paper, nevertheless I was reading.

www.westsideconnect.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gustine, CA
City
Newman, CA
City
Fresno, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tulane#Look And Life#P Street School#Cub Scout#Yolo School#Ohio State#Index
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Harris
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Mystery grows with key suspect in Haiti president killing

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A physician. A church pastor. A failed Florida businessman who filed for bankruptcy. New details that have emerged about a man considered a key player in the killing of Haiti’s president deepened the mystery over the assassination that shocked this nation of more than 11 million people as it faces an uncertain future.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. officials say fully vaccinated don't need booster

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials, after meeting with vaccine maker Pfizer PFE.N>, reiterated on Monday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need to get a booster shot, a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said. Pfizer said last week it planned to...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Police investigate racist abuse of three England players

LONDON (AP) — British police opened investigations Monday into the racist abuse of three Black players who failed to score penalties in England’s shootout loss to Italy in the European Championship final. The Metropolitan Police condemned the “unacceptable” abuse of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, and said they...

Comments / 0

Community Policy