When local artist Dan Knepper visited the Rocky Mountains he didn’t realize what a profound effect it would have on his life. One of his paintings from his trips west now hangs in the C.M. Russell Museum and will be in their prestigious The Russell live auction in August where it is estimated to bring 9,000-$11,000. The painting, “Wyoming Morning” is of a quiet spot he’d pass each morning on the way to the Grand Tetons, or heading into Yellowstone or Targhee National Forest.