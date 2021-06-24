Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Master P salutes No Limit artist Mac for finally being released from prison

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris
Posted by 
rolling out
rolling out
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fxdL3_0aeXPstt00
Master P (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / s_bukley)

Former No Limit Records rapper Mac, born McKinley Phipps Jr., is a free man after being granted parole by the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Committee on Parole on Tuesday, June 22. In February, the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Parole recommended that Mac be made eligible immediately for parole and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards granted the rapper clemency in April. Tuesday was his final meeting with the parole board, which let him out immediately as he shared the news on Instagram.

“It feels great to be home! Thank you to all the fans and friends who’ve shown me love over the years,” Mac posted in his first Instagram post as a free man.

Mac had been in prison for 21 years after being convicted of manslaughter in the shooting of 19-year-old Barron “Bookie” Victor Jr. in 2001. The Louisiana rapper has proclaimed his innocence of the crime and numerous investigations and documentaries have been released over the years focusing on the numerous flaws in the case and how the rapper was railroaded. Mac already had served over 60 percent of his 30-year sentence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bANYP_0aeXPstt00
(Image source: Instagram – @macphippsofficial)

“Today marks the end of a long fight for justice,” Mac’s wife Angelique Phipps told WDSU6. “Today we are looking towards a brighter future for our family. We are grateful to all of those who have never wavered in their support of Mac’s innocence.”

Mac released two critically acclaimed albums on No Limit, Shell Shocked and World War III, and was often referred to as a southern Nas. He was part of Master P’s group The 504 Boyz alongside Silkk The Shocker, Mystikal, C-Murder, Krazy and Magic as well. Master P also celebrated his friend’s good news and saluted him on Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EH398_0aeXPstt00
Mac and C-Murder (Image Source: Instagram – @504fiend)

“Welcome home soldier! @macphippsofficial Let God guide you on this next chapter,” the No Limit colonel posted.

According to the terms of Phipps’ parole, he won’t be able to enter establishments that serve alcohol and has to adhere to a 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. curfew. Mac is also required to complete six hours of community service every month with at-risk youth. Newly freed rappers Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel have similar parole restrictions that they’re currently adhering to as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RkxI7_0aeXPstt00
(Image source: Instagram – @masterp)
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
68K+
Followers
4K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
Person
Bobby Shmurda
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CarsPosted by
rolling out

The sophisticated 2021 Hyundai Sonata Limited is made just for you

Following the complete redesign of the Sonata in 2020, Hyundai Motors made a few enhancements on the 2021 Sonata Limited. This year, the Sonata model line rolled out a few new features which include standard 19-inch alloy wheel and tire package. The Sonata Limited added a 6-way adjustable power pass as well as a new Safe Exit Warning which is standard on the SEL, SEL Plus and Limited models.
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

What Jason Derulo is doing to maintain his sexy

Jason Derulo “worried” he’d lose his “sexy” figure after becoming a father for the first time. The “Talk Dirty” singer and his girlfriend Jena Frumes welcomed a son named Jason King Derulo into the world in May, and the 31-year-old R&B star admitted he had to reconsider posting thirst traps on social media.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
rolling out

DaBaby unveils summer collection with fashion brand boohooMAN (photos)

DaBaby has entered the fashion arena and has joined forces with global online retailer boohooMAN to create an exclusive summer collection. According to Men’s Fashion Magazine, the menswear collection was co-created by the “Suge” rapper via virtual meetings with the Manchester, England-based retailer. The 100-piece, limited edition run, includes track suits, jerseys, and t-shirts as well as jackets, cardigans and sweaters.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

50 Cent Celebrates Big Meech Prison Release Update With 'BMF' Promise

Black Mafia Family co-founder Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory was reportedly granted an early release from prison on Monday (June 14). According to AllHipHop, U.S. District Judge David M. Lawson agreed to reduce Big Meech’s prison sentence from 360 months to 324 months, shaving three years off his original sentence. Big...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Master P Breaks Silence On No Limit's Mac Receiving Parole

No Limit fans rejoiced at the news of Mckinley "Mac" Phipps Jr. finally receiving parole. The rapper was sentenced to 30 years in prison after he was convicted of manslaughter in the 2000 killing of 19-year-old Barron Victor Jr. in a nightclub. Mac has maintained his innocence, even after he was sentenced to prison time.
CelebritiesWFMZ-TV Online

Imprisoned Rapper Release

Rapper Phipps paroled; long claimed innocence in death case. A Louisiana rap artist has been released on parole after 21 years behind bars. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that McKinley “Mac” Phipps was released late Tuesday, hours after being granted parole. Phipps was serving a 30-year sentence after a St. Tammany Parish jury found him guilty in 2001 of manslaughter in a shooting death at a nightclub in Slidell. Phipps has always maintained he was wrongfully convicted. Witnesses told The Huffington Post in 2015 that their testimony was coerced. Phipps, meanwhile, was drawing praise for mentoring young inmates. Gov. John Bel Edwards granted Phipps clemency in April, setting up Tuesday's hearing.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Glamour

Bill Cosby Will Be Released From Prison

Comedian and actor Bill Cosby, the subject of one of the highest-profile cases of the Me Too era, will soon be a free man. The 83-year-old star was convicted of sexual assault in 2018 and has since served over two years of a 3-to-10-year sentence in a facility near Philadelphia. Temple University employee Andrea Constand accused Cosby of drugging and molesting her in 2004; charges were brought up in 2015, just before the statute of limitations expired, explains CNBC. At the first trial the judge allowed another of Cosby's alleged victims to testify—but after the jury deadlocked, five other accusers were allowed to speak at the second trial, which resulted in a conviction. The testimony was used to demonstrate a pattern of behavior. In 2015 dozens of other accusers went on the record.
CelebritiesPosted by
97.9 The Beat

Former No Limit Rapper Paroled After 20 Years In Prison

Noted for good conduct, expanding his vocational training and mentoring other inmates, the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Committee has granted parole to McKinley Phipps Jr., the former No Limit rapper who performed under the name “Mac” during his days in the free world. || RELATED: Security Who Claimed Pooh...
Celebritiessandiegouniontribune.com

Rapper Phipps paroled; long claimed innocence in death case

Rapper McKinley “Mac” Phipps has been released from prison after being granted parole in the case of a 2001 shooting at a south Louisiana nightclub. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported that Phipps was released late Tuesday, hours after parole was granted by the state parole board. Phipps was serving...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

B.G. Has Early Release Petition Denied

It's been 9 years since Hot Boyz rapper B.G. was given a 14 year in prison for gun possession and witness tampering, and it seems that he will have to fulfill the entire sentence. Fans had been hopeful of an early release ever since the rapper wrote a letter pleading with the court to let him go free last year. That letter was shut down this week along with optimism for release anytime soon, VladTV reports. U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan blasted B.G. yesterday with an 11-page ruling detailing the rapper's continued delinquency while serving his sentence.
CelebritiesNY Daily News

Phylicia Rashad celebrates Bill Cosby’s release from prison: ‘A terrible wrong is being righted’

Actress Phylicia Rashad offered support to her former co-star Bill Cosby Wednesday after learning the disgraced comedian would be released from prison. “FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!” Rashad wrote on Twitter shortly after Cosby’s sexual assault conviction was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
CelebritiesPosted by
rolling out

Lil’ Kim claps back at 50 Cent after he mocks her BET Awards look (photo)

Lil’ Kim has claimed she turned down 50 Cent when he asked her out on a date. The 46-year-old hip-hop star has responded after the 45-year-old rapper re-posted a meme comparing her recent BET Awards look to resembling an owl, and while she saw admitted it was “hilarious,” she still took aim at the “Candy Shop” hitmaker claiming he was very much romantically interested in her at one point.
CelebritiesPosted by
BET

Louisiana Hip-Hop Group Members Arrested For Killing Rival Rapper

Authorities charged two Louisiana rappers in connection to the killing of rival hip-hop artist Michael Brock. Chambers County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Quardavion Tyvon White during a traffic stop east of Houston on Thursday (June 10), according to WWL-TV. The second suspect, Tauj Chardez Taplin, fled in the car after the...

Comments / 23

Community Policy