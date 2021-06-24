Master P salutes No Limit artist Mac for finally being released from prison

Master P (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / s_bukley)

Former No Limit Records rapper Mac, born McKinley Phipps Jr., is a free man after being granted parole by the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Committee on Parole on Tuesday, June 22. In February, the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Parole recommended that Mac be made eligible immediately for parole and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards granted the rapper clemency in April. Tuesday was his final meeting with the parole board, which let him out immediately as he shared the news on Instagram.

“It feels great to be home! Thank you to all the fans and friends who’ve shown me love over the years,” Mac posted in his first Instagram post as a free man.

Mac had been in prison for 21 years after being convicted of manslaughter in the shooting of 19-year-old Barron “Bookie” Victor Jr. in 2001. The Louisiana rapper has proclaimed his innocence of the crime and numerous investigations and documentaries have been released over the years focusing on the numerous flaws in the case and how the rapper was railroaded. Mac already had served over 60 percent of his 30-year sentence.

(Image source: Instagram – @macphippsofficial)

“Today marks the end of a long fight for justice,” Mac’s wife Angelique Phipps told WDSU6. “Today we are looking towards a brighter future for our family. We are grateful to all of those who have never wavered in their support of Mac’s innocence.”

Mac released two critically acclaimed albums on No Limit, Shell Shocked and World War III, and was often referred to as a southern Nas. He was part of Master P’s group The 504 Boyz alongside Silkk The Shocker, Mystikal, C-Murder, Krazy and Magic as well. Master P also celebrated his friend’s good news and saluted him on Instagram.

Mac and C-Murder (Image Source: Instagram – @504fiend)

“Welcome home soldier! @macphippsofficial Let God guide you on this next chapter,” the No Limit colonel posted.

According to the terms of Phipps’ parole, he won’t be able to enter establishments that serve alcohol and has to adhere to a 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. curfew. Mac is also required to complete six hours of community service every month with at-risk youth. Newly freed rappers Bobby Shmurda and Rowdy Rebel have similar parole restrictions that they’re currently adhering to as well.