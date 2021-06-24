Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Big Sean celebrates 10-year anniversary of debut album, ‘Finally Famous’

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris
Posted by 
rolling out
rolling out
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gGfux_0aeXPr1A00
Big Sean (Photo credit: Bang Media)

It’s hard to believe, but it’s been 10 years since Big Sean released his debut album Finally Famous on Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music record label. The Detroit rapper hit up Instagram this week to reflect on his humble beginnings and the classics the album spawned.

“It’s the 10-year anniversary of my first album Finally Famous. I never experienced this, but obviously, I’m super grateful,” explained Big Sean. “It’s the album that changed everything for me. It took me from being a mixtape artist to going city to city and hearing myself on the radio with ‘My Last’ with Chris Brown to ‘I Do It,’ and ‘Marvin & Chardonnay’ with me and Ye. ‘A–‘ with me and Nicki, I mean that s— still go crazy.”

Finally Famous would eventually sell more than a million copies as a testament to his supportive fan base.

“It was the first for a lot of things. It was my first time getting a plaque. This is before streaming so they was really clicking that buy button on a different level. It was a different level of investing in an artist. My first platinum album…it was all different experiences and my voice was super high, dog. I was just figuring it out, nervous as hell. [I was] relying a lot on No I.D., too. He not only executive produced the album but produced a lot of songs on there, and I was relying on his expertise as a producer. He helped me pull the album together,” Sean Don further stated.

The 10th anniversary of the release of Finally Famous is actually June 28, but Sean revealed that a remix and remastered version will be released on Friday, June 25.

“I’m forever grateful. So for fun, I remixed and mastered the whole album and I added a new song to it. It’s more of a freestyle vibe called ‘Freshmen 10’ and produced by Hit-Boy,” he added. “It’s about the sequence of the day when we shot our XXL Freshman 10 cover with me, Nipsey Hussle, Wiz Khalifa, Jay Rock, J. Cole. A lot of us. Freddie Gibbs. It’s real nostalgic and takes me back to that 2010-2011 moment in my life so it really fits this body of work.”

Check out the video of Big Sean reflecting on his life-changing debut on the next page.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
68K+
Followers
4K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Chris Brown
Person
Big Sean
Person
Wiz Khalifa
Person
Kanye
Person
Nipsey Hussle
Person
Jay Rock
Person
Freddie Gibbs
Person
J Cole
IN THIS ARTICLE
#G O O D Music#Radio#G O O D Music#Marvin Chardonnay#Finally Famous
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
NFLPosted by
rolling out

NFL player arrested on child indecency charges

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Barkevious Mingo has been arrested in suburban Dallas for allegedly having inappropriate sexual contact with a child. Mingo surrendered to police in Arlington, Texas, after a warrant was issued for his arrest. The former New England Patriot was charged with indecency with a “child, sexual contact,” according to WSB-TV.
RecipesPosted by
rolling out

Tabitha Brown’s McCormick spice sells out (video)

Actress Tabitha Brown is known for sharing her vegan recipes through social media and spicing up her dishes and has now partnered with McCormick to release her own seasoning blend called McCormick Sunshine All Purpose Seasoning. “The Chi” actress was hands-on in developing the blend of spices alongside McCormick’s flavor scientists.
IndustryPosted by
rolling out

4 Black oil owners you should know

Prior to this year, the United States was energy-dependent in 2019 for the first time since 1957. It marked the first time in 62 years that U.S. energy production was higher than its consumption. Many factors contributed to this, mainly the energy sector oil and natural gas industry use of techniques like hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling. During this period, several major Black-owned oil and natural gas firms benefited economically from the increase in U.S. energy production.
Celebritiestheboxhouston.com

Lil Kim Wants To Have A Verzuz Celebration With Nicki Minaj

Lil Kim looked like a proud mom watching the various rap girls perform at the 2021 BET Awards on Sunday (June 27). However, Kim grabbed plenty of attention when she made a major revelation on the red carpet. When asked whether or not she would ever participate in a Verzuz,...
CelebritiesNYS Music

Happy Birthday Lil’ Kim!

American rapper, songwriter, actress, model, and reality TV personality Lil’ Kim (Kimberly Denise Jones) celebrates her 47th birthday today. Happy birthday to an icon who changed the female rap game!. Lil’ Kim went through many hardships in her early life. She grew up in Brooklyn, NY, and during high school,...
CelebritiesBET

BET Awards 2021 Rewind: The DMX Tribute Performers: Then And Now

The BET Awards 2021 ended with a powerful celebration of life. The tribute to DMX was a highlight of the show, with powerful performances from Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Swizz Beatz, Griselda, and Michael K. Williams honoring the late rapper. Through his most famous songs, latest record, and spoken word prayer, the tribute was as raw and beautiful as X himself.
Musicsouthernminn.com

Sean 'Diddy' Combs making new music

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is working on new music. The 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker's last project was his 2015 mixtape 'MMM (Money Making Mitch)' - which featured the likes of Future, French Montana, Big Sean and Lil Kim - but after a long wait for fans, he's now announced they should get ready for something special.
Musichypebeast.com

Diddy Confirms He Is Returning to Music

Diddy‘s long-awaited return to music has been confirmed by the hip-hop mogul himself. The rapper has taken to Instagram and Twitter to announce to his fams that his working on “making a classic.”. Diddy, also known as Sean Combs or Puff Daddy, last released a mixtape in 2015. The album...
CelebritiesPosted by
XXL Mag

Iann Dior Names His Top Five Favorite Rappers

Asking someone to name their favorite artists is a complicated task. Sometimes, the salute comes from the catalog quality. Perhaps it’s a stylistic component that makes them reign supreme. Possibly, the rationale could fall squarely in having an undeniable imprint on the culture. When Iann Dior offers his handful of favorite artists to XXL, he does so by doubling down on each of those notions.
Musichypebeast.com

Meek Mill Teases New Collab With JAY-Z

A new collaborative effort between Meek Mill and JAY-Z could be in the works. The Championships artists took to Instagram to share two photos of him and Hov in the studio, which were reportedly taken during the Fourth of July celebrations at Michael Rubin’s home in the Hamptons. “If I ain’t him it’s one of my guys,” Mill wrote as the caption. “if You the richest In the room you in the wrong room goat talk wit some billionaires I’ll be there soon!”
CelebritiesPosted by
Club 93.7

These Rappers Have the Longest Gaps Between Albums

Good things take time, especially when there’s a creative component attached to it. And if you’re a genuine fan of hip-hop, you already know that some of the game’s most certified talents have breaks in their catalogs that span across decades. The first artist that comes to mind is Kendrick...
MusicGenius

Tyler, The Creator Wanted A$AP Rocky On “Corso” But Was Ghosted For Five Months

Tyler, The Creator and A$AP Rocky are friends and musical collaborators, but while the latter artist doesn’t appear on Tyler’s new album, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, it wasn’t for lack of trying. Tyler revealed during a recent pop-up show that he planned to include a Rocky feature on the song “CORSO,” but didn’t hear back for five months.

Comments / 0

Community Policy