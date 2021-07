A happenstance meeting on a train led this farmer to acquire a grove of the most expensive mangoes known to man — and needing a security team to guard it. While traveling from his central India home of Jabalpur to the southern Indian city of Chennai, Sankalp Singh Parihar began chatting with the man sitting next to him, Vice reported. After Parihar mentioned he was a farmer — en route to seek out hybrid coconut seeds, no less — the man offered to sell him a unique mango sapling for $33.