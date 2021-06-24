Cancel
WSU Tech to Launch New Drone Program

By chrismaslen
kfdi.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWSU Tech will be launching its new Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) program in August of 2021. The 1-to-2 year program will be at WSU Tech’s National Center for Aviation Training campus and will specialize in drone usage in terms of piloting and Geographic Information System (GIS) specialties. Participants in the...

www.kfdi.com
