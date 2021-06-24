WSU Tech to Launch New Drone Program

New-Technology Provides Customers with Enhanced User Experience, Greater Personalized Capabilities and Real-Time Promotions. July 12, 2021 // Franchising.com // CHICAGO - Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB), the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop, announced today the introduction of its new website and app, a key pillar of the Company’s ‘Traffic-Driven’ Profitability Strategic focus. Both have been designed to elevate the brand position and digital Potbelly experience, bringing the good vibes of visiting a shop to the digital space. A quicker, easier ordering system, crave-worthy photography, and enhanced Perks program customization are just the tip of the toasty sandwich. To celebrate, Potbelly is giving all existing Perks members a free cookie and all new Perks members a free hand-dipped shake.