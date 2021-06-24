WSU Tech to Launch New Drone Program

Halo, a rideshare company working with T-Mobile, launched today promising to offer users a driverless electric car service. Sort of. Someone will be driving Halo cars at all times, but when your car gets to you, it won’t have a driver behind the wheel. That’s because (at first, anyway) someone will be driving the car remotely, essentially using a sim-racing setup. That remote operator will then hand the controls over to the user, who drives the car to their destination.