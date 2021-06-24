Alfred Clinton Miller March 6, 1950 ~ June 19, 2021 (age 71)

Alfred’s life began on March 6, 1950, in Herington. He was the son of Donald L. and Ina B. (Swanson) Miller. Alfred was a graduate of Center High School and served his country in the United States Army. He was a valued employee for over 38 years at Custom Metal Fabricators (CMF) in Herington as a welder. Alfred never had a sick day in all the years he worked at CMF and was considered part of the “family” at the shop. He was a metal hobbyist, creating works of art in metal including the alligator in front of the CMF plant and the metal spider.