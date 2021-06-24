Cancel
Military

Alfred Clinton Miller March 6, 1950 ~ June 19, 2021 (age 71)

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlfred’s life began on March 6, 1950, in Herington. He was the son of Donald L. and Ina B. (Swanson) Miller. Alfred was a graduate of Center High School and served his country in the United States Army. He was a valued employee for over 38 years at Custom Metal Fabricators (CMF) in Herington as a welder. Alfred never had a sick day in all the years he worked at CMF and was considered part of the “family” at the shop. He was a metal hobbyist, creating works of art in metal including the alligator in front of the CMF plant and the metal spider.

Florence, KS

Carolyn Kay (Shipman) Spencer - February 15, 1944-June 26, 2021 (age 77)

On Saturday June 26, 2021, Carolyn Kay Spencer entered Heaven’s Gate. She was born Carolyn Kay Shipman on February 15, 1944. Carolyn was the daughter of Orris and Audine (Arnold) Shipman. She was a 1962 graduate of Florence High School. She was united in marriage 59 years ago to Edmond Spencer on May 24, 1962. Carolyn, Edmond and their family have owned and operated the Town and Country Café in Florence for the last 25 years. She loved playing on her computer and enjoyed singing. Carolyn was the official grandchild spoiler and did a great job of it. She enjoyed cooking and fishing with the family.
Washington, DC

Carol Miller (Parker)

Services are being held today (July 8) for Carol Miller, veteran Washington, DC radio talent. Miller, who went by Carol Parker on air, served as MD/on-air personality at the former hot AC WRQX (107.3) for 16 years. She was most recently at iHeartMedia Washington, DC working as an Integrated Marketing Specialist. Miller passed away Monday, July 5 at the age of 67 after a short battle with lung cancer.
Kaneohe, HI

CDR John "Jack" Laurence Miller, USN (Ret.)

Cdr. John (Jack) Miller, USN (Ret.) passed away peacefully on June 13, 2021 at his home surrounded by family. He is survived by his loving wife of twenty-five years, Carita Miller, daughter Laurie Miller Laychak (Jim Chareq), son John Miller (David Adamo), step-daughter Maile Green, grandson Zach Laychak, grand- daughter Jennifer Laychak, and sister Dorothy Jean Paredes.
Obituaries

Christina J. Fowler November 19, 1971 ~ June 24, 2021 (age 49) Service in Aug.

November 19, 1971 ~ June 24, 2021 (age 49) Christina Johanna Fowler 49, passed away at her home in St Paul MN on the evening of Thursday June 24, 2021. Formerly from Boise Idaho, Christina enjoyed her work as a Massage Therapist and a Native American Artist. She participated in women’s traditional dancing at Native American Pow Wows over the years. Her artwork included Native American crafts, jewelry, and beadwork. Christina enjoyed sharing her knowledge.

