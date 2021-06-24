Cancel
Real Estate

Number of affordable places to live reaches lowest point in two years

By Brad Finkelstein
nationalmortgagenews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHome affordability has slipped below the historical average in more than half of U.S. counties, reaching its highest level in two years, a report from Attom Data Solutions said. Median prices of single-family homes and condos in the second quarter are less affordable than historical averages in 61% of counties...

www.nationalmortgagenews.com
