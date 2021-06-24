Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missoula, MT

Missoula Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting a Minor, Released on His Own Recognizance

By Nick Chrestenson
Posted by 
Newstalk KGVO
Newstalk KGVO
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Thursday, Missoula Police Department officers responded to a report of a sexual assault earlier in the evening near the 2200 block of Mary Avenue. When officers arrived, they contacted the female victim who is 15 years old. The victim said she had been texting on Snapchat with a male co-worker, Nicholas Moore, who is 30 years old. At some point during the text conversation, Moore asked for a ride to the liquor store.

newstalkkgvo.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Newstalk KGVO

Newstalk KGVO

Missoula, MT
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
603K+
Views
ABOUT

Newstalk KGVO has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Crime & Safety
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
City
Missoula, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luxury Cars#Recognizance#Missoula Man#Justice Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Snapchat
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Missoula County, MTPosted by
Newstalk KGVO

Man Drags His Ex-Girlfriend Out of Her Vehicle, Now Faces a Felony Charge

On Tuesday, a Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to KT’s Hayloft in Lolo for a report of a male run over by a vehicle. When the deputy arrived, he contacted the male who was identified as 32-year-old Steven Ashe. Court documents indicate Ashe was not forthcoming with information, but did say his girlfriend hit him with the car, later describing it as an accident.
Missoula, MTPosted by
Newstalk KGVO

One Dead After a Crash Tuesday Morning in Missoula

On Tuesday morning, a fatal accident occurred in Missoula. There is very little information available at this time, but Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold provided the following statement. "At this time, I have very limited details to release regarding the vehicle vs. pedestrian accident which occurred in the early...
Missoula, MTPosted by
Newstalk KGVO

Man Threatens Mental Health Center Employee With a Knife

Just before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a Missoula Police Department Officer was dispatched to Winds of Change for an assault with a weapon. The caller said the suspect, 58-year-old Neil Mahle, charged an employee with a knife. Dispatch said Neil left the scene on his bike and was headed toward the Zip Trip gas station. Neil's wife, Lu, was with him and the caller was concerned for her safety. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
Missoula, MTPosted by
Newstalk KGVO

Man on Probation Gets Caught With 96 Grams of Meth and 42 Grams of Heroin

On Tuesday, a probation officer located 47-year-old Jamie Chandler in the 1500 block of Liberty Lane and he was placed under arrest for absconding from supervision. On April 12, 2021, Chandler had cut off his GPS monitor, just four days after being paroled to Helena probation and parole. The probation officer saw Chandler exit an apartment building with a large black backpack. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
Missoula County, MTPosted by
Newstalk KGVO

Man Hits Man in the Face With a Metal Water Bottle, Says He “Deserved It”

On Monday, Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to Caras Park because a male was allegedly assaulted and was lying on the ground unresponsive. Officers arrived and made contact with a witness who said a male swung a white pole and threw punches at another male. She was not sure what the white object was. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
Missoula, MTPosted by
Newstalk KGVO

Man Charged with Aggravated Assault Arraigned in District Court

A Missoula man, Roger McCrea, appeared before District Court Judge Leslie Halligan on Wednesday afternoon to be officially arraigned on a charge of aggravated assault after he allegedly attacked an elderly man that stemmed from an incident in April. Judge Halligan addressed the defendant during the arraignment. “Mr. McCrea, you've...

Comments / 13

Community Policy