Nearly 29 million Gen Zers could be trying buy a home by 2026

While mortgage lenders are currently dealing with heavy demand, they need to prepare for a large generation of borrowers soon to come. Generation Z — defined as those born between 1997 and 2012 — are on the precipice of the prime home-buying phase in their lives and will soon be flooding the marketplace. A 43% share of the demographic plan to purchase a home in the next five years, according to Realtor.com. That equates to about 28.9 million of the country’s 67.2 million people within the generation, based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau.