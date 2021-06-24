Lights All Night Returns To Dallas on New Year’s Eve for Its 11th Edition
Lights All Night returns to Dallas Market Hall for New Year’s Eve weekend after taking the last year off due to the pandemic. Headlining acts include Above & Beyond, DJ Snake, Illenium, Madeon and DJ Subtronics. SLANDER, JOYRYDE, and SVDDEN Death (capitalization theirs) will debut on the festival’s stage for this year’s iteration. Loud Luxury and Black Tiger Sex Machine close out the award-winning lineup.www.dmagazine.com
