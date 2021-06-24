Cancel
Movies

Sunita Mani joins Apple TV+ film 'Spirited,' based on 'A Christmas Carol'

By Mike Peterson
Apple Insider
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunita Mani has joined the cast of upcoming Apple TV+ original film "Spirited," a rendition of Charles Dickens classic "A Christmas Carol." Mani will join existing cast members Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds, and Octavia Spencer. She will play the Ghost of Christmas Past in the musical adaptation. — "Spirited" will be directed by Sean Anders, who is also writing alongside John Morris. In addition to starring, Reynolds and Ferrell will both produce on the film. Jessica Elbaum and David Koplan will also produce, and George Dewey will executive produce.

appleinsider.com
