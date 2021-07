In today's Daily Fix, there's been rumors for a while now that Microsoft's been trying to publish Hideo Kojima's next game, but this latest report may add some credence to the gossip. Kojima is reportedly interested in Xbox's cloud gaming tech, and the famed game designer may have just signed an important document with Microsoft stating their intentions to work with each other. Let the speculation fly! On the Nintendo side of things, a new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD just arrived, this one detailing all the quality of life changes being made to the game. We're getting 60fps, optional motion controls, and our personal favorite: they're relaxing on those item descriptions that repeatedly pop up for the same items you've collected dozens of times already. And finally, there's a new Witcher game coming, but it's not The Witcher 4, it's an AR game for mobile! See? Just as good. It's your Daily Fix!