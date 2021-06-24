Cancel
Built on ‘Medium’, Adobe’s New Substance 3D Modeler Aims to Bring VR Modeling to Pro Workflows

By Ben Lang
Road to VR
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week Adobe revealed its new Substance 3D software suite which is designed to give creative professionals a comprehensive set of tools for modeling, texturing, and lighting 3D objects and scenes. Built on the foundation of the VR sculpting tool Oculus Medium (which Adobe acquired back in 2019), the Substance 3D Modeler tool aims to make VR modeling an integral part of the suite’s 3D workflow.

