Mrs. Monica Lynn Martin of Campbellsville passed peacefully from this life on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green following an extended illness. Born on June 27, 1985 to Emma (Persinger) Perez and the late Ernesto Gonzalez, she was 35 years old. She had made a profession of faith in Christ and was of the Christian faith. She was a caring and compassionate lady, and regularly opened her heart and home. Her hospitality, love, and kind-hearted spirit will be dearly missed by all who knew her.