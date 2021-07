A new vaccine formula is in the works for the Delta variant, but in the meantime, Pfizer-BioNTech wants a booster available. Pfizer and BioNTech have announced they will be seeking approval from the FDA for a booster shot to battle the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The booster is a third dose that would be given to people who have already received two shots of the current Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The companies will be submitting data from a study on the effectiveness of the booster in the next few weeks.