Actively Seeking Land Surveying Manager for Mackin Engineering

To apply or for more information see company website: https://www.mackinengineering.com/ Full job posting in PDF attached. Summary: This position is responsible for overseeing all land surveying department project activity, including planning, scheduling, and coordinating the preparation of documents or activities for multiple projects and monitoring survey crews – including all aspects of staff supervision and delegation of duties. Additionally, the manager is responsible for maintaining current relationships and building new relationships with clients, leading and supporting key pursuits, functioning as a project manager on major projects, and managing business and strategy development for the department.