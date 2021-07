Originally Posted On: Finding Employment in Treatment | Recovery Program with Job Placement (illuminaterecovery.com) During substance abuse recovery, it can be demoralizing to feel like you lack self-sufficiency. So, it’s a common goal to establish financial independence as you re-enter sober living. That’s why one of the first tasks on the list for someone undergoing this transition is to start searching for employment. This is the situation that many recovering from drug or alcohol dependency find themselves in, for a number of reasons. For instance, the individual may have quit their job before enrolling in rehab. Or, alternatively, they may have lost their job prior to entering rehab.