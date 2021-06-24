Cancel
Dozens of members of local Jewish community among missing in Florida condo collapse

By David Matthews
NY Daily News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDozens of members of the local Jewish community are among the 99 people still unaccounted for after the collapse of a condo building in the town of Surfside in South Florida. According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Chabad of South Broward in Hallandale Beach said at least 34 of the 99 people unaccounted for are Jewish with the total number of still missing people expected to continue to rise.

