One of my favorite discoveries ever since I moved to Iowa has been a classic Midwest delicacy; taco pizza. It has all of the fun of pizza, and the heft of a twenty-pound taco. I've been on a bit of a mission to find the best taco pizza in the area. Back home on the East Coast, the closest thing we have to taco pizza is a walking taco. My mind was blown when I saw you could put all of the good parts of a taco on a pizza.